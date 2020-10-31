Exercise your right: Just VOTE!

In the USA, all citizens of age can and should vote. Mom said it is my loud voice and my superpower. Also that it is a right, a privilege and a duty as a citizen to vote whenever possible.

All of our votes matter, regardless of who we are, if we have a GED or a master’s degree, if we have $1 or a billion dollars, we only get one vote each. That makes us all equal!

During my 78 years, I have found it is better to vote for the party rather than the person running as they can usually only do what the party allows them to do.

We have choices in how we vote. We can vote in person on Nov. 3 or early vote by mailing it in or by using the dropbox at the Hall County Administration Building.

JUST VOTE!