Facts you may not have known

Here’s some facts from the History and Discover Channel and other sources that the readers of The Independent might find interesting. Nothing political.

— Did Christopher Columbus discover the Americas? No, they’ve now discovered that Leif Erikson and the Vikings from Iceland had a settlement in Newfoundland 400 years before Columbus reached the Americas.

— Did the Wright brothers invent the airplane? No, two brothers in Connecticut invented the airplane two years before the Wright brothers flew. Their plane flew higher and longer than the Wright brothers’ plane. One brother was killed in the second flight and the grieving brother wouldn’t allow any further promotion or development of theirs.

— Did Henry Ford invent the automobile? No, he invented the mass production of it.

— What weapon could’ve helped win the Revolutionary War sooner? The bow and arrow. Washington was advised that a soldier could carry and shoot 10 to 12 arrows and wouldn’t have to stand up like the musket required to reload.