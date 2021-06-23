Facts you may not have known

Here’s some facts from the History and Discover Channel and other sources that the readers of The Independent might find interesting. Nothing political.
— Did Christopher Columbus discover the Americas? No, they’ve now discovered that Leif Erikson and the Vikings from Iceland had a settlement in Newfoundland 400 years before Columbus reached the Americas.
— Did the Wright brothers invent the airplane? No, two brothers in Connecticut invented the airplane two years before the Wright brothers flew. Their plane flew higher and longer than the Wright brothers’ plane. One brother was killed in the second flight and the grieving brother wouldn’t allow any further promotion or development of theirs.
— Did Henry Ford invent the automobile? No, he invented the mass production of it.
— What weapon could’ve helped win the Revolutionary War sooner? The bow and arrow. Washington was advised that a soldier could carry and shoot 10 to 12 arrows and wouldn’t have to stand up like the musket required to reload.
— What weapon could’ve won the Civil War in a 1 1/2 years? The Spencer rifle. John Spencer invented a seven-shot repeating cartridge rifle that could be reloaded in seconds. President Lincoln refused to talk to Spencer but finally went out back of the White House with Spencer. Lincoln was so impressed, he fired the Spencer rifle for two hours. Then he ordered his secretary of war to order thousands of Spencer rifles, but the secretary of war didn’t because the Spencer rifle cost $29 and the musket only $17.
— Was there ever a Russian nuclear missile attack launched against the United States? Yes, in August 1968, a Rogue Russian submarine captain in the middle of the Pacific Ocean ordered all eight of his nuclear missiles to launch toward the United States’ West Coast. As the first missile was leaving the submarine, there was an explosion that destroyed the missile and sank the submarine. In 1975 the CIA, using the Hughes Glomar Explorer ship, raised the submarine. The other seven missile launch controls were in the launch position.
— During World War II, did Japan ever bomb America? Yes, 47 balloon bombs landed in Washington and Oregon and as far east as Colorado, killing seven people. President Roosevelt ordered a complete media blackout and Japan didn’t think it worked and stopped it. They were prepared to send thousands of balloon bombs to America.