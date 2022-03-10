 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fair, equal jail sentences needed

  Updated
  • 0

In response to the letter written by Darrell Dey, I’m ridiculously disgusted by the stance that “illegals” need to rot in a Mexican jail cell until they’re dead because they’re spending too much time in U.S. prisons and causing overcrowding.

I have a few suggestions to resolve the prison issues. First, jail sentences for all people should be fair and equal. It shouldn’t matter - marijuana, assault, failure to pay child support - sentences should be based on the offense only, not the color of the person’s skin who committed the offense. Our judges and the judicial system should be set up to ensure the sentence length is not disproportionately lengthier for those of color. This is 2022, not 1950. The fact this is still an issue is perturbing in so many aspects.

Let’s abolish for-profit prison systems. Why should individuals and companies make a profit from having people in prison; and if we can get people punished to the max for their offenses and keep them in prison for decades? Those companies make an even bigger profit. Isn’t that a little repulsive?

The United States isn’t all white picket fences and the American dream anymore. Most people who have come here “illegally” have come to the U.S. to keep themselves and their families safe. They’re escaping drugs, cartels or trying to make money to keep their families fed. Thank your lucky stars you never had to leave your only known home to save your life. I guess as a 30-something-year-old is white woman, I can’t believe that someone would even find it appropriate to write the local newspaper. Shame on you.

