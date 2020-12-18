Familiar tools help transition to online learning, teaching

Few things have been complicated as much by COVID in 2020 as education. Teachers, students, and families from K-12 to college have had to adapt to an educational environment that seems to change daily. Remote learning has become commonplace, presenting new challenges in an already challenging year.

As students and teachers learn and adapt to new technologies, familiar tools help ease the transition. Most think of Google as a search engine. However, Google’s suite of products give students the ability to collaborate and learn together while separated by distance. College lectures and high school classes via Google Classroom and Meet, collaborative projects done on Docs or Sheets through Drive, or just sharing a calendar appointment have all become part of the routine for education during the pandemic. The fact these tools are free, and allow so much teaching and learning using a single account and platform, is almost too good to be true.

Personally, I use Google’s platform almost daily as part of my education. From my phone, tablet, or laptop, I have instant access to everything I need for my classes. Mastering these tools is not only essential today, but a valuable and marketable workforce skill for my future. I am grateful to have access to these and other free technologies during the pandemic.