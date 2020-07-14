A sincere thank you to the people of the greater Grand Island area who so graciously opened their hearts and their wallets to Family First Academy’s first Go Big Give. In addition, we also want to thank the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and the Heartland United Way for sponsoring this event as it provided us with much needed initial exposure to the community at large.
Contributions from our donors will support our mission, to provide 24-hour, reduced-fee child care to low-income families and support services that will help participants become healthier and financially secure. Once implemented we believe our support to area families will affect local businesses by reducing absenteeism and increasing productivity as employees have reliable, consistent child care.
Together, we can make the greater Grand Island area not just a place to live, but a place to thrive. For more information check out our website at www.FamilyFirstAcademy.org.
