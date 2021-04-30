Fees, equipment expenses keep some kids from playing sports

Brian Whitecalf is the community liaison at Grand Island Senior High. He created a program that collects donations such as clothing and used sports equipment, which have gone to help kids who were involved in sports but were not able to afford sporting equipment. He started this program because Grand Island Senior High is the most diverse school. He noticed that many Grand Island Senior High students came from low-income families.

Families that have kids involved in sports spend about $700 a year on fees, equipment and more. People who live in poverty often lack a good quality facility, have a meager support network, lack transport, and have a poor physical or social environment. Kids are scared of getting humiliated.

Physically active kids are less likely to be obese, more likely to get a college degree, less likely to suffer chronic illnesses including cancer and are more likely to be active as adults and more likely to have active children. People in poverty say that sports allow them to “empty their head.”

One way we can advocate and help Brian and the program is not charging for sports involvements, which would increase sports participation. We can also donate sports equipment to the program. We can also ask sporting goods stores to sponsor with sports equipment and uniforms.