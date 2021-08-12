Fiber provides reliable broadband connections

Severe weather in many parts of the U.S., including here in Nebraska, should influence ongoing discussions about rural broadband now that the American Rescue Plan will allocate billions toward connecting rural parts of America.

Not all broadband connections are equal. For example, fixed wireless is highly susceptible to outages during severe weather events and congestion issues during emergencies. It also demands a large investment of time and new money to maintain and repair when damaged.

Fiber, on the other hand, is underground, shielded from the elements and harsh weather. It doesn’t suffer congestion issues because its light-speed connections and limitless capacity mean it will be there when we need it.

With many scientists predicting an increase in both the frequency and severity of weather events here and around the world in the coming years, I believe it is important that Nebraska’s rural communities have reliable high-speed internet all the time, but especially when it’s most needed in an emergency, not just when the sun is shining.