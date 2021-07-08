 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fireworks very hard to stand for veterans with PTSD
0 comments

Fireworks very hard to stand for veterans with PTSD

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Some of us did not appreciate the terrifying noise of the fireworks Sunday night here at Victory Place.

Some of us has PTSD. I have high-stress high anxiety pension 100% and it was terrifying to be outside.

The loud fireworks should not be allowed.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts