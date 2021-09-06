First Amendment protects everyone’s views

I completely disagree with Virginia Fahnestock’s letter to the editor in Thursday’s paper.

If the Republican Party, Democratic Party and Nebraskans for Peace can have booths at the State Fair, it would be discriminatory not to allow a booth that supports Donald Trump or a booth that does not support President Biden. That is called free speech. That is what the First Amendment is all about.

We all have to put up with things we are offended by; some even make our blood boil, but everyone has the right to express their views. If certain booths at the State Fair offend you, then avoid them and find something else to look at.

We are living in a time when free speech is being stifled by special interest groups. If you don’t agree with their agenda, they want to censor you. This is happening on many social platforms. I hope the State Fair continues to allow a variety of political groups to have booths. They cannot favor one group over another.