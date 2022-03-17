 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First Light Child Advocacy Center — “Making a Difference”

The services offered at First Light Child Advocacy Center are designed to address the physical and emotional needs of children who are victims of abuse, sexual assault, witness to a violent crime or placed in a drug endangered environment.

In the 21st century, the protection of children is the prime imperative of justice. All children deserve a safe place to live in a community with social welfare programs that will protect them from child abuse and child neglect.

Please consider a gift to the First Light Child Advocacy Center campaign, “Making a Difference,” by providing support to child victims. The campaign goals of enlisting 1,000 individuals and/or businesses to donate $100 per year for three years (27 cents a day) will help a child in need.

We as individuals can create a social fabric woven to the benefit of all — a society marked by compassion and altruism with special attention paid to children who are victims of child abuse and neglect. The time to address this problem is now. Together we can make a difference.

