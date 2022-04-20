Fix the roads in the state or face lawsuit

This is an open letter to all county boards, state senators, the future governor and the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Fix the washouts at all state and county road intersections and bring all the roads to a safe shoulder grade or face a lawsuit by me if my family or friends get hurt due to this current neglect. Highway 30 needs to be retopped from Grand Island to Columbus.

If there’s extra money in the state budget, use it on roads. There are too many Natural Resource District pet projects, money could be saved by not approving them.