Flag issue resolved
Flag issue resolved

This Memorial Day weekend, I’d like to publicly thank Gary Quandt for helping one of our vet’s widows with a flag issue on her property. Gary is a big reason Grand Island is a great place to call home!

Judy Rose

Grand Island

