Freedom comes with responsibilities

I agree with Mr. Boudreau’s letter of June 2 in The Grand Island Independent. I believe also that we cannot have complete freedom without restrictions.

The freedoms we have come with responsibilities. Having extended background checks is a responsibility. A higher age limit for owning a gun is a responsibility. Other common sense ideas are also responsibilities. They are not gun restrictions, they are not suggestions to take away gun owners firearms.

It would seem this nation needs to pay attention to Psalm 62: 5-7. “Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken. My salvation and my honor depend on God; he is my mighty rock, my refuge."