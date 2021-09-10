Freedom should be ultimate goal

Good morning, Nebraskans. I want to start this letter off by saying thank you to The Grand Island Independent for continuing to let people from all over the state and sometimes country express themselves in the Letters to the Editor section of the paper. It means a lot to the readers. Thank you.

I would also like to give thanks to Bert Peterson for his recent letter about mask mandates for our youths. The letter painted a beautiful picture of why we don’t have a nonpartisan Legislature in Nebraska. It also revealed why we don’t have a democratic representative in D.C. Now I know the far left and the far right are both freedom haters. It’s amazing how much both the far left and right have in common. Maybe we should just call you the Unity Party.