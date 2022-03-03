 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Full prison requires creative housing of inmates

I have been told that the Nebraska State Prison is full to 150%-plus with prisoners. I believe we need to rent a prison cell in Mexico for people who are illegal and are sentenced to five years or more. We could rent the cell by the day and if they escape or die, stop payment.

If the illegal is sentenced in Nebraska to less than five years, they serve their time and then they are deported. Just deporting an illegal for his crime is not punishment. I have been told that deported prisoners sent by bus across the border to Mexico are back in Grand Island before the bus gets back.

If a homeless and illegal person in Nebraska bashes the head in on a homeless and illegal person and is later found guilty, he is sentenced to life in the Nebraska State Prison. He will be occupying a cell for 30 or 40 years in our prison. This is not right.

Like I said above, if an illegal is arrested in Nebraska, they should not be assigned bail as they will never show up for their trial. The illegal, then will have a trial and be sentenced. If sentenced for five years or more in the Nebraska State penitentiary, we rent a cell in Mexico.

