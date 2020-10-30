Gambling initiatives will be good for state

Initiatives 429, 430, and 431 concern measured expanded gambling in the State of Nebraska. Those measures authorize limited gambling in the State. They also create expanded entertainment to be available to Nebraska citizens without having to leave the state.

Those games of chance will provide millions of dollars in new tax revenue originating only from those who choose to participate in the games. Those games of chance are currently being played by Nebraska citizens but the revenue that results goes to the States of Iowa, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri.

Our state is losing that revenue while depriving many of our citizens of forms or recreation that are available at all of the surrounding states. Why is it that Nebraska citizens do not have those forms of entertainment available to them while citizens of other states do? It is because the gambling facilities in those states make too much money from Nebraska citizens and they want to continue receiving that revenue.

The negative campaigning against these initiatives is primarily funded by the gaming interests in the surrounding states, particularly Iowa. Some people enjoy games of chance and would prefer to participate without having to go elsewhere to do it. Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 are good for Nebraska.