Gambling issues on the ballot will not benefit Nebraskans

On the ballot for this election are three initiatives that would bring expanded gambling to Nebraska.

In regard to commercial gambling, I am sure we have all heard the phrase, “The house never loses.” We know this to be true because any business must pay expenses and make a profit. It is obvious the gambling houses are making the sure bets and gamblers in the long run always lose. It turns out that the house is dependent on the 3% to 5% of the population who are vulnerable to a gambler’s “high” and become addicted to the allure of getting the “big win.”

The casinos, to grow their business must actively promote an activity which they know will wreak financial havoc in the lives of some people. The ones we hear about in the news are the accountants, pharmacists, bankers, and those we don’t hear about, who cannot afford to lose their paychecks. The social ills that result from gambling include broken families, child abuse, spouse abuse, loss of income, suicide, and increase in crime.

The common argument in Nebraska is that Nebraskans travel to other states to gamble, and all of the money goes to casinos in neighboring states, so let’s open casinos across Nebraska and keep the money here.