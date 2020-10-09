Gary Quandt is excellent county commissioner

Vote for Gary Quandt for Hall County Board of Commissioners. He has an excellent record. Gary is a fiscal conservative who has the county and its residents as his priority. He is always willing to talk if you have ideas.
Interest for and caring about our veterans has always been on the top of the list for Gary.
Please vote for Gary in the upcoming election. We need more commissioners like Gary Quandt.
