Gates students step up to help vets

The Hero Flight Board of Directors wants to thank Gates Elementary School students for all the volunteer time they spent helping at the veterans’ Hero Flight hamburger feeds.

They were outstanding and so willing to help — they served drinks, carried trays and cleaned tables. They, along with their teachers, were such an important part of making these monthly hamburger feeds such a success. We are thankful for our younger generation being such good citizens.

Thank you, also, to all the many volunteers who have made these Wednesday night feeds so successful for the last 10 years.

Hall County Hero Flight

Board of Directors

Virjeanne Baker

Grand Island