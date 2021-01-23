Get Republican Party back on track

Earlier this month a story made the front page of the Independent regarding a gentleman from Aurora making the trip to D.C. to protest the election of Joe Biden. It was proclaimed that the story was “overblown.” That he only got to within 10 feet of the Capitol door and in his words “99.9%” of the protesters had no intention of entering, as if that made them innocent.

But let’s be clear: These protesters were there to interfere in the peaceful transfer of power, one of the bedrocks of our democracy. This was not overblown! It was emblematic of what can happen when good people fall in love with an egomaniacal demagogue. It is the first seed of tyranny. We have seen it throughout history and more recently with a left-leaning government in Venezuela and on the right in Belarus. Demonize the press, threaten political opponents, perpetuate a false narrative, control the courts, ridicule and humiliate those who might question, all to the thrill of supporters. This was very serious.

As a moderate Republican, I was horrified as I watched Donald Trump work his way through the primaries in 2016 with his lies and demagoguery and was not surprised by the way his presidency turned out. It was always about him and nurturing admiration of his supporters, never taking any responsibility. Fortunately, maybe we have escaped with just four years of it.

It is time to get the Republican Party back on track. It starts by getting citizens back on the solid ground of principles, integrity and respect for the Constitution. Simply proclaiming your religious zeal and love for the flag does not make someone a patriot.