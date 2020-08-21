Get your ballot early and mail it in early

I am sure most people have by now heard about recent policies implemented by the USPS. It appears this is being done with the intent of slowing the mail delivery service.
The Post Office has been established in Section 8 of the Constitution. As United States citizens we have a constitutional right to have efficient mail service. It is especially critical for the 2020 elections if you desire to cast a mail-in ballot. I urge everyone who intends to vote in November by mail to do so as soon as possible. This will ensure your ballot is counted in the extremely important Nov. 3 election.
The easiest way to get an application for a mail-in ballot is by going online to hallcountyne.gov and print it. You may also obtain a form at 121 S. Pine St, Suite 8.
The key thing is: Vote early!