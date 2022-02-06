Gift card helps pay for groceries

My husband and I were shopping at north Super Saver on Jan. 13. While checking out, the cashier told me not to put my card in yet, the lady who just left wanted to give a gift card toward our purchase. I couldn’t believe this — what a wonderful gesture. I have heard of these acts of kindness, but never been part of it.
We really want to thank this generous and thoughtful person. We will definitely pass it forward. I wish I could thank you in person, but I don’t know who you are. Thank you again, you really made our day!
Gene and Donna Cargill
Grand Island