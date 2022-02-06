 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gift card helps pay for groceries
0 Comments

Gift card helps pay for groceries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

My husband and I were shopping at north Super Saver on Jan. 13. While checking out, the cashier told me not to put my card in yet, the lady who just left wanted to give a gift card toward our purchase. I couldn’t believe this — what a wonderful gesture. I have heard of these acts of kindness, but never been part of it.

We really want to thank this generous and thoughtful person. We will definitely pass it forward. I wish I could thank you in person, but I don’t know who you are. Thank you again, you really made our day!

Gene and Donna Cargill

Grand Island

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts