Giving Tuesday is good way to help charities

The coronavirus has changed a lot of holiday plans this year, but Americans are finding new ways to celebrate safely, enjoying family and traditions that make this time of year so special. One of the things I love most about this time of year is continually seeing the generosity of others helping those in need. I am thankful to live in a community where people still support each other, especially at a time when so many are hurting.

The technology we’ve all become so accustomed to using in this year of distance has made it easy for everyone to donate to local charities. On Dec. 1, people around the world will support their neighbors on Giving Tuesday, a global movement of generosity. Getting involved is easy. Everyone can help their community using their personal device from the comfort of their living room or while celebrating with family. Simply go to the site www.givingtuesday.org to donate to your favorite charitable organization using Facebook pages, Amazon lists, or Google pay. The tech companies have helped make it easier than ever to find and support deserving causes in Nebraska.