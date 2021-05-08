Go Big Give donors make big impact at GICC

Our supporters’ gifts on the 8th annual Go Big Give totaled more than $100,000 for Grand Island Central Catholic Schools and made this our best-ever one-day of giving. In just one day, your generosity and dedication made a tremendous impact on our Central Catholic students, teachers and staff. We are grateful for the $30,000 challenge fund from Mike and Jean Hamik, Tom and Sue Pirnie, and Dr. John and Barbara Reilly.

The faculty, staff, students and administration of Grand Island Central Catholic School salute all the parishioners, parents and donors for this tremendous support. Your sacrifices and contributions to the noble cause of Catholic education will ensure that teaching and learning here continue to reach the superior standards that we strive for every day. Thank you all for your donations, your time and your prayers.

We are grateful to the Heartland United Way, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and all the sponsoring businesses for making this a wonderful day for our community.