God is in control

2020 is history and we are into 2021 — what the rest of the year will be, only God knows.

We will hear a lot about global warming, climate change and follow the science, etc. Well, if you really follow the science, it will lead you to our creator, almighty God. God created the universe and everything in it including mankind. Everything does what it was created to do except mankind. He has been rebelling since the very beginning.

Science is a study and unwrapping of the wondrous resources God created and putting them to use for the benefit of us all and mankind wants to be in charge. History has shown us how well that is working. When elected leaders from cities all the way to the White House condone, support and in some cases encourage immorality, that would indicate that the majority of the people are in agreement with that. The question is, how can that be in what is supposed to be a Christian nation?

God knows what is going on. He is still in charge, whether you believe it or not. He always does and allows things to happen for a purpose. When we go astray, he has various ways to call us to repent and turn to him for help. He has provided the way back to him in the death and resurrection of his only son, Jesus Christ, for the forgiveness of our sins. Jesus told us he was coming back in power and authority to judge the world and take those who believe in him to be with him in eternity. If you don’t already know him as your personal savior, do it now, confess and repent of your sins and ask him to be your savior. God wants us all to be saved and Jesus is the only way.