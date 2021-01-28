God offers us peace of mind, protection from evil

When I got the Decision magazine in January, the cover showed the White House surrounded by black clouds. I didn’t want my heart to sink. I have been a flag-saluting and Pledge-of-Allegiance kid most of my life, especially because I was also a teacher from 1956 to 1982 and taught young children.

A lot of stuff happened in those years that seemed to leap right out of me. Growing up as a student myself, we had been taught loyalty to our country and that included to change our flag salute from our right arm outstretched to putting our right hand over our heart. That was because our American outstretched hand salute was too much like Adolph Hitler’s salute to the new Nazi swastika flag.

It was then a shock to me as a teacher in 1962 when Bibles disappeared from schools. (But I kept my Bible in the janitor’s coffee room. Harold, the janitor, didn’t mind that at all. He had been in World War II and had experienced awful jungle warfare in the South Pacific.)