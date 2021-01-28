God offers us peace of mind, protection from evil

When I got the Decision magazine in January, the cover showed the White House surrounded by black clouds. I didn’t want my heart to sink. I have been a flag-saluting and Pledge-of-Allegiance kid most of my life, especially because I was also a teacher from 1956 to 1982 and taught young children.
A lot of stuff happened in those years that seemed to leap right out of me. Growing up as a student myself, we had been taught loyalty to our country and that included to change our flag salute from our right arm outstretched to putting our right hand over our heart. That was because our American outstretched hand salute was too much like Adolph Hitler’s salute to the new Nazi swastika flag.
It was then a shock to me as a teacher in 1962 when Bibles disappeared from schools. (But I kept my Bible in the janitor’s coffee room. Harold, the janitor, didn’t mind that at all. He had been in World War II and had experienced awful jungle warfare in the South Pacific.)
By 1963, as a teacher, we were not to have prayer in class. It was an ugly shock. I felt the Lord was needed to give children godly guidance. I could not stop prayer with one troubled little girl, so one afternoon, outside the classroom, she did want me to pray with her. After that situation, one day in class I boldly asked if the children prayed at home with their parents. One boy went home with that thought and in the next few years did his own spiritual search and did make a decision to follow Jesus.
Even in the darkest of days, the loving Father God is searching for tender hearts who hunger for love, peace and protection from evil.
Many changes have happened in the United States. I find it is when the sweetness and simplicity of Jesus’ call is heard in one’s heart, there will be peace. I came to him before my teen years as a child who needed supernatural comfort from the fears and ugliness in the world. He said, “I will never leave nor forsake you.”
It is wonderful to know Jesus loves us and even died to take away our sins so we can be free to have his love.