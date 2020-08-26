GOP has become Party of Trump

The Grand Old Party is dead. The GOP was a party of principle that stood for fiscal restraint and standing up to our enemies, such as Russia. It has been replaced by the Party of Trump. If there was any doubt about the GOP’s demise, it has been confirmed by the recently enacted political platform. The Party of Trump eschewed all debate on the issues of the day and declined to take any position on any issue; instead, it obsequiously states that it “will continue to enthusiastically support the president’s America-first agenda.” The Party of Trump has no room for independent thought or dissent. Party of Trump members might as well stay at home and give the president their proxies for voting on all matters.
I acknowledge that Sen. Ben Sasse recently broke step from the Party of Trump by stating that if President Trump were a “real leader” he would denounce QAnon and by correctly calling President Trump’s recent illegal executive orders “constitutional slop.” But those steps deserve only faint praise, because all persons have a moral duty to condemn dangerous nonsense such as QAnon and as a U.S. senator he gave an oath to uphold the Constitution.
The only question is why the remainder of our congressional delegation did not take similar positions. Strong praise would be warranted if all five of our congressional delegation would speak out against all of the president’s actions that usurp the legislature’s authority and abuse and demean the office of the presidency and if they would champion issues dear to the GOP. But I have no hope for legislator courage in the Party of Trump.
