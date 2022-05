According to the political ads currently running on TV, the Republican candidates for governor are one or more the following: 1) liars 2) polluters 3) tax dodgers 4) tax hikers 5) RHINO’s 6) pro-choice 7) in favor of illegal immigration. 8) just don’t care. 9) are self-serving politicians. 10) soft on crime 11) liberals 12) secretly like Joe Biden and big government spending. 13) live in another state.