GOP senators’ own words convict them

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Justice Antonin Scalia passed away in 2016, Republicans in the Senate refused to consider Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court 9 months before the election. Here, in their own words, are the rationales they gave for this decision:

“If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsay Graham said, let’s let the next president, whoever that might be, make that nomination. And you can use my words against me.”

— Lindsay Graham, March 10, 2016

“The American people deserve to heard on this matter. That is the fairest and most reasonable approach today. Voters have already begun to choose the next president who in term will nominate the next Supreme Court Justice. “

— Mitch McConnell, March 2, 2016

“There is a long tradition that you don’t do this in an election year.”

— Ted Cruz, Feb. 14, 2016

“I don’t think we should be moving forward on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term. I would say that if it were a Republican president.”