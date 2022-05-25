Gov. Ricketts wrong on abortion issue

Generally, I have a great deal of respect for my friend and fellow Catholic, Gov. Pete Ricketts. He and I were both bestowed with the papal award of Knight of the Holy Sepulchre. We both cherish the history, pageantry and more importantly the solemnity of our church.

Granted, the Roman Catholic Church takes a pro-life stance when it comes to the unborn. However, even Jesus’s disciple St. Paul recognized that evil can lurk anywhere. In the Holy Bible, in Matthew 5:30, it says: “If your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off.”

It is generally acknowledged that rapists are vile, evil people. Some people have called them the spawn of the Devil. Consequently, who in their right mind would subject their wife, sister, daughter, granddaughter, niece or female cousin to bear a fetus conceived by way of a sinful act that is also a crime. Nobody who is sane.

I respect Governor Ricketts, but I disagree with him on this issue. Forcing a woman to bear a rapist’s child would cause her mental anguish and possibly cause her to sin, herself, due to mental torment. That umbilical cord (like a sinful hand) needs to be cut. We need to protect our women who are truly the victims. No need to force them to carry bad seed in their bodies.