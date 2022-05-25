 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Ricketts wrong on abortion issue

  • 0

Generally, I have a great deal of respect for my friend and fellow Catholic, Gov. Pete Ricketts. He and I were both bestowed with the papal award of Knight of the Holy Sepulchre. We both cherish the history, pageantry and more importantly the solemnity of our church.

Granted, the Roman Catholic Church takes a pro-life stance when it comes to the unborn. However, even Jesus’s disciple St. Paul recognized that evil can lurk anywhere. In the Holy Bible, in Matthew 5:30, it says: “If your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off.”

It is generally acknowledged that rapists are vile, evil people. Some people have called them the spawn of the Devil. Consequently, who in their right mind would subject their wife, sister, daughter, granddaughter, niece or female cousin to bear a fetus conceived by way of a sinful act that is also a crime. Nobody who is sane.

I respect Governor Ricketts, but I disagree with him on this issue. Forcing a woman to bear a rapist’s child would cause her mental anguish and possibly cause her to sin, herself, due to mental torment. That umbilical cord (like a sinful hand) needs to be cut. We need to protect our women who are truly the victims. No need to force them to carry bad seed in their bodies.

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Support marriage, fathers

Up until the early ‘70s, fidelity and marriage was encouraged and celebrated. Men took pride in working, supporting their wives and families a…

Headline questioned

I don’t know what you were thinking or what made you decide to put “Heart full of hate” on the same front page as “Class of 2022” of May 16 ed…

Where was the school board?

It’s hard to believe that it took a dad/coach to do the job of both the board of education and teachers union. You just get to a point where s…

Law and order platform

Nebraska has a problem, and that problem is attracting and retaining qualified individuals who want to be law enforcement officers. Across the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts