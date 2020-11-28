Government restrictions won’t do anything to stop coronavirus

It has frequently been pointed out that engaging in the same behavior and expecting different results is the very definition of insanity. Sadly, I would have to state we are definitely entering into that realm of existence.
Since last March, federal, local and state governments have subjected us to, school closings business lockdowns and shuttering of restaurants and taverns, social isolation, and wearing face masks with the suggestion that we should even wear them in our own homes, prohibition of the exercising of religion practices, and more, in the stated objective of controlling the COVID-19 virus. Now, we are expected to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations with our loved ones. To what has all this limiting of the free exercise of our basic rights resulted? Well, if we are to believe all that has and is being reported to us, nothing! The virus has and continues to spread among the citizens of all states in this nation.
Think about it. We can no more control a novel virus than we can control our weather. The experts have all been made out as fools by this virus. Our leaders have told us, “We need to follow the science.” However, the science is continually demonstrating that lockdowns, social isolation and this absurd notion that masks will save us has no support in science, or in reality. The statistics that agencies and governmental agencies report to us daily prove that very point.
The only thing that will save us from this dreaded virus is a vaccine. Thankfully, through the foresight and efforts of the Trump administration’s “Operation Warp Speed,” vaccines are close at hand.
I strongly encourage state and local governmental entities to quit doubling down on stupid. Let us, once again, live our lives freely. Quit with the insane notion that limiting normal human behavior will do anything to stop this virus. You have already been proven wrong!
