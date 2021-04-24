Government spending is ineffective

One year during the Clinton administration, C-SPAN reported that over $200 billion in federal gasoline tax for roads and bridge repair was spent by the Democrats on social programs. If this has continued until now, which it may have, that means that over $5 trillion in federal gasoline tax has been spent on government spending other than road and bridge repairs. Since 1965 the federal government has spent $16 trillion on anti-poverty programs and yet there is more poverty per capita today than in 1965.

A number of years ago, a Republican House member reported on C-SPAN what amount of every federal program actually got to the people it was meant for. It ranged from 35% to 77%, with an average of only 48%. He further stated that 65% of federal spending, excluding the military, could be saved by just mailing checks to people. Former President Ronald Reagan made a profound statement: “Nothing is closer to eternal life than a government program.” As that Republican congressman said on C-SPAN, “One government agency had 32 programs that all did the same thing.” It’s also been said that there are hundreds of government programs that do nothing, wasting hundreds of billions of dollars. President Reagan also said about the Democrats’ economic policies: “If it’s successful, tax it, if it’s a failure, subsidize it.”