Governor wavering between two messages on COVID-19

Gov. Pete Ricketts is sending out a very confusing message on the COVID-19 pandemic. At his annual Steak Fry where 1,000 of Nebraska’s elite citizens were in attendance, he boasted about how he’s working with Attorney General Doug Peterson to fight President Biden’s vaccination mandate.

Then he turned around barely a week later and restarted the COVID tracking system that he had stopped in July this year. In the past he has compared the coronavirus to the flu and whined about kids wearing masks. But he’s now advising people to get the vaccine.

I wish he would resign and go to medical school so he can get off the political aspect of COVID. COVID is not for political tit for tat. Due to non-believers, 95%-plus of positive COVID cases have not been vaccinated. If it only affected yourself, it would be different. But everyone you breathe around is at your mercy. If you hold a baby it’s on you if they get this dreaded virus.

So, Gov. Ricketts, what is it? A joke for you and your buddies at the bar or a pandemic that’s growing in infant mortality and mandatory restrictions? You can’t play both sides of the net. It’s either “all in” or fold.