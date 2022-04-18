Grand Island can learn from President Lincoln

The front page of the Sunday, April 10, issue of The Grand Island Independent had a story about CHI purchasing some of the veterans’ land that formerly housed some military veterans. The present-day mayor thinks this is a very nice fit into a unified vision for the old Grand Island Veterans Home property. So says City Hall.

I am reminded of a speech given long ago from a truly great American named Lincoln at Gettysburg, Pa. The speech only lasted about two minutes but said more than most politicians could in two hours. If you are not familiar with that speech or simply too lazy to read it, you only need to read the last portion of it, “That the government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.”

How has any of this been presented before the citizens of Grand Island or is this just another case of some self-anointed elitists getting together and using or misusing their positions to do what they feel is in their best interest — nothing to do with “We the people.”

I dare say that there is no one at the present at Grand Island City Hall who would be considered great.

Were there many veterans invited to attend any of the meetings that must have been held? I would suspect, mostly nonveterans deciding what to do about veterans’ property.

Lincoln was not just another politician, but a true statesman, something Grand Island truly is in need of.