Grand Island Central Catholic, Northwest dance teams have great accomplishments

I wrote a letter last week regarding the cheer and dance competition and am finding out that what I was trying to say was totally misconstrued.

In no way was I suggesting that Central Catholic and Northwest dance teams didn’t have to work as hard as GISH dance team. Central Catholic has been an amazing squad for so many years. They have always had talented, hard-working girls and have been known for having a dynamic squad and have placed either first or second in either jazz, pom or hip hop for the last eight years.

Northwest has had a fabulous squad and has done well at competition, placing first in hip hop the last couple of years.

These squads are under the same scoring system as the Class A schools. Class B and C are smaller schools but they are scored exactly the same as Class A.

The point of my letter was this: Senior High has come such a long way in the last four or five years. That’s all.

I felt that to just see how they ranked without looking at their scores wasn’t portraying the hard work they had done.

I would never try to make what Central and Northwest have accomplished seem any less that what it is ... great accomplishments. I was only trying to elevate GISH and their hard work in the last few years.

Clearly, I did it poorly with my last letter. To any dance team dancer who took it the wrong way, I am sincerely sorry.