Grand Island Central Catholic students did great job at library on volunteer day

I would like to commend John and Cathy Howard and their high school students who volunteered at the Grand Island Public Library on April 30 for their school volunteer day. This hard-working group boxed books, dusted, picked up trash, cleaned computers, decorated the teen window with the summer promotion, put out wood chips in the garden beds, marked out books, prepared summer reading program craft bags, and did many other jobs.

We have had volunteers here many, many years. This year’s group was exceptional, well-mannered, hard-working and understands that there are many duties to get completed and sometimes we need some extra help.

It is a great service that Central Catholic models and teaches students about the importance of giving back. The students also understand the value of the public library and how many people it impacts in the community.

Thank you Central Catholic students and John and Cathy Howard!