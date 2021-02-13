Grand Island City Council didn’t listen to expert advice

Glad to see Chuck Haase, Mark Stelk and Mitch Nickerson displaying common sense and adherence to sound medical advice. You certainly cannot say that about the other Grand Island City Council members.

Just when the trend is going the right way, just when new more infectious variants are spreading, just when all major experts are saying it is time to keep the masks on and keep pressing the numbers down, the board does what? It lifts the mandate. Even after all the sound testimony to keep it in effect, the majority voted to not extend.

Best reasoning expressed for not doing it had nothing to do with health and welfare but with a whiny “we don’t want to be told what to do” or “we’re exhausted by it” or maybe “scaredy-cats should stay home.”

Maybe those who don’t wear masks and don’t want to do the right thing should not be able to get medical care when they do come down with COVID-19. Sounds dumb, well, it is the same logic used to drop the mandate. Sad deal that so many City Council members believe in fantasy rather than facts.