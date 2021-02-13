Grand Island City Council made right decision

Glad to see that our City Council has rejected the newest virus scare that was pushing for the wearing of masks until June.

Unfortunately, the deception that the mask mandate that we began in November supposedly saved us from the virus is still being promoted.

Many states and cities in the central U.S. had mask mandates in place since the middle of summer.

Fourteen states in the central U.S. saw the same virus case surge that began about the first of September and they all peaked out just before Thanksgiving. They all had various mandates hoping to avoid the surge in cases, but all still experienced the same surge in cases.

This was the same case surge that panicked our city council advisers into persuading the council to enact a mask mandate on Nov. 21, but by the time our mandate went into effect on Nov. 28, just like in all 14 states, the cases had already declined, some up to 35% from the week before, and just like the Grand Island area have steadily continued to decline. (see https://cdhd.ne.gov)

Lincoln and Omaha both had mask mandates since the middle of summer, but those mandates did nothing to slow or prevent their virus case surge. (Lancaster County NE COVID19 Dashboard & Douglas County NE COVID-19 Dashboard)