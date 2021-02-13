Grand Island City Council should know better than to end mask mandate

Situations show why COVID-19 is never going to end, especially when some of the city council members (of all people) do not have enough sense to require masks mandatory for an extended period of time (shots or not — until the virus is under control) as the Health Department stated.
Refusal to wear protection is bad enough, but when council members drop the mask requirement, they are setting a ridiculously stupid example for people until COVID is completely eradicated.
Maybe the answer to the problem would be to immediately elect new people in our council who are intelligent enough to know better.