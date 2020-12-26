Grand Island comes through for vets

“The good person out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth what is good.” — Luke 6:45a

For the past 12 years I have reached out to our community on behalf of our veterans and I have never been let down. This year was no different. In the midst of possibly the worst crisis of our time we are seeing tragedy strike one family after another. I lost my cousin Johnny, in New York, due to COVID-19. When one would naturally expect folks to withdraw in grief and pain, I am finding just the opposite. I simply have to ponder the truth of the aforementioned scripture to understand why charity prevails in the midst of suffering.

This year, Business Coalition for Veterans was able to deliver Christmas gift bags valued at $225 apiece to 36 local veterans. The kindness and generosity of the many, many individuals and businesses (you all know who you are) who came forth to help me is a testimony to the spirit of the season. The season we celebrate is when the greatest gift of all, Jesus Christ, was presented to the world in a lowly manger. Thirty-three years later he was sacrificed on a cross at Calvary … a place called Golgotha. Matthew 27:33