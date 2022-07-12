Grand Island going vegan?

In response to Grand Island Turkey beaten Saturday night.

Did the people in Grand Island just go vegan? Cuz if so, count me in and I’ll make the arrangements to move there so we can unite against people who eat animals by calling the Grand Island Police Department and create CSI investigations. As much as I would like this to be true, I know for right now this is not the case. I am always hopeful most humans will start to make consistent choices that align with their professed morals and values of love, peace, empathy and compassion.

What am I talking about?

I’m talking about the people of Grand Island who started to give this wild turkey a local celebrity status. This probably meant they were learning to love and respect this wild bird living peacefully among them. People were looking forward to seeing this bird, maybe having a little peaceful interaction, but always ending with mutually no harm done, until the day someone wants to treat this bird as if it is a free turkey dinner.

The same people who expanded their field of compassion for this wild turkey are most likely people who still financially support a system of paying someone to do the dirty work of killing an animal the same way if not worse behind closed doors for them to consume at home with little concern. They are upset with these three men and a woman for their actions against this beautiful wild turkey, yet pay for animal abuse on their weekly grocery receipt. I feel if you want to love an animal then you must be consistent to love all animals.