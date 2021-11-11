Grand Island mail carrier deserves special delivery of compliment

She always gets our mail to us when she can. The thing we absolutely love about Tina is that she leaves two big dog biscuits for our two big German Shepherds. She made friends with them and they just love her and look forward to her coming by and talking to them and leaving their treats on top of the mailbox.

I watched the other day as Tina came down the street and gave treats to not only our dogs but to many, many dogs along the way. They were all so happy to see her. She was kind of like the Pied Piper of dogs. I know some of these dogs don’t get much love or attention but she really, really makes a difference in not the people who she delivers to but the many, many dogs, and maybe even cats along the way. We thank her for her great customer service and hard work that she does for the U.S. Postal Service.