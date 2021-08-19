Grand Island Memorial Stadium project still needs donations

Yogi Berra once famously said it ain’t over till it’s over.

The Memorial Stadium project is almost completed. If you haven’t seen it, drive by and take a look at the outside. It‘s impressive. The new scoreboard is huge. The veterans wall inside the east grandstand has been recently installed. It features a tribute to the Gold Star heroes from our area, starting with World War I to present.

This will be done via an interactive wall and touch screen. You will be able to click on a fallen soldier and the screen will display their story. Each one has a unique and compelling story. A picture, if we have one, will also be displayed. A sampling of the stories appeared last spring in the Independent on a weekly basis. What a nice tribute to those who gave their lives for our country.

Even though we will celebrate and rededicate Grand Island’s Memorial Stadium this coming weekend, on Sunday, there is still work to be done. We need your help to finish the final phase. You got it, money. With the pandemic slowing us down, we have just $300,000 more to raise to complete the project, including the veterans memorial wall portion.

So if you can see fit to make a donation that would be greatly appreciated. Any amount, large or small, will help reach the goal. If you have already given and can spare a few more dollars, great. If this is your first donation that’s even better. This is a tribute, given by us citizens, honoring our fallen heroes. Thank you for helping make this a reality. You can make your gift at the website gimemorialstadium.org or send to Memorial Stadium Project, GIPS Foundation, PO Box 4904, Grand Island, NE 68802.