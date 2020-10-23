Grand Island needs Michelle Fitzke’s experience on City Council

The Grand Island City Council representative for Ward 1 requires experience and a strong understanding of responsible city-level financial spending. This is one of many reasons I am encouraging those in Ward 1 to vote for Michelle Fitzke. Serving as a City Council representative for the past eight years, I can honestly state that maintaining fiscal responsibility while making decisions regarding city expenditures is the most critical issue council members will face in the months and years ahead.

Acquiring an understanding of city-level spending and the budget process takes experience that only time working through a city budget season can deliver. Michelle Fitzke participated in the city budget process for five years while serving as a council member for Ward 5. She has the experience, the knowledge and the background to hit the ground running on day one — Dec. 8 — of her new term.

Moreover, Michelle understands the restraints that must be applied to city spending. She is adept at reviewing all sides of an issue when faced with determining what is best for the community and citizens within the city’s limited resources.