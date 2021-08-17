Grand Island Public Schools is protecting all students with mask requirement

I would like to express my support for Dr. Tawana Grover, the Grand Island Public Schools school board and Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department. While the decision to start the school year with a mask requirement is unpopular, it is the right decision.

Parents have a right to choose what they believe is best for their own children, but these officials have the responsibility to make decisions that consider the safety and education of ALL the children in the district. They have done their best to be transparent about how decisions about pandemic precautions are made and the rationale behind them. With a high level of community spread, it’s important to take extra precautions so that kids can stay healthy and benefit from in-person learning, rather than have large numbers absent due to illness or quarantine precautions.

I live near an elementary school and was impressed at how well the students adapted to wearing masks last year. I never witnessed a single tantrum or tearful meltdown about the masks. This is a testament to the positive environment created by our teachers and staff, and hopefully most parents. It’s sad that some are worshipping the idol of personal freedom rather than responding to this crisis with a generous spirit of caring for each other.

There is an old hymn that asks, “Grant us the peace of vision clear: to see each other’s good our own; to joy and suffer not alone, the Love that casts aside all fear.” It takes the lens of love to recognize that choosing what is good for my neighbor is ultimately good for all of us, because we are in this together. May love give us courage to overcome fear, anger and selfishness.