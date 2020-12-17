Grand Island Public Schools spending needs oversight

Here they go again. Nothing stops GIPS from spending money. The Principal building for 3 million dollars. This doesn’t sound bad on the surface, but what will the real cost end up being is the question. Heck, they don’t even know how they will use it.

What will happen with the old building, and how much will renovation cost there? And on and on and on.

We are coming out of a horrible year where 90% of the people are hurting to some degree. How can our public entities keep spending money as if nothing has happened?

I, for one, think we spend a great deal on education in Grand Island, but maybe we should look at how we spend it. A point of interest my be to compare how much our administrative costs have risen in the past five years and analyze the benefit to the students with this increase of spending. Also, maybe we should consider the taxpayers.

My prediction, the $3 million will turn to $6 million before we know it. Seven or eight people have the power to continually spend this type of money. I think maybe they should create another $200,000-per-year position to oversee this use of our money. Isn’t that the American way?