Grand Island Public should consider reinstating elemenatry programs for activities

The Saturday, Nov. 13, issue of The Grand Island Independent had a front page article regarding the desire for more students to be involved in extracurricular activities. The wish is for more participation in the fine arts as well as athletics.

Grand Island Public Schools had a very positive fifth-grade instrumental program at each elementary school. Students had the opportunity to learn the band and string instrument of their choice.

The elementary physical education department provided after school activities including volleyball, football, basketball, jump rope and track for fifth-grade students. These activities concluded with either a Saturday morning or week-night competition. Probably the supreme culminating activity was the All City Track Meet. Many people still have fond memories of this event.

But what did the GIPS administration choose to do? These extracurricular band and athletic activities in which most fifth graders participated were eliminated. Now they are questioning why students are not involved in extracurricular activities. Individuals introduced to activities at an early age will be more likely to continue in that activity as opposed to being introduced later in life. Maybe it’s time for GIPS to consider if they made a mistake by eliminating these elementary programs.