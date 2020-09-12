 Skip to main content
Grand Island Senior High should allow visiting family to watch games
0 comments

Grand Island Senior High School needs to reconsider their policy on prohibiting visiting teams to have anyone attending their home games.

I was born and raised in Grand Island and graduated from GISH. My grandchildren live in Omaha and are scheduled to play GISH on Sept. 25 at the new revised stadium.

I was told that GISH does not want anyone from out of town to go to the game because of the COVID-19 virus.

The state of Nebraska and city of Grand Island allowed the State Fair to be open to all 93 counties with more than 50,000 people attending last week.

The parents and siblings should be allowed to watch their loved ones play the game, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Demand that everyone must wear a mask, wash their hands and social distance. The repercussions of this policy will have a lasting negative effect on the city, school and athletic department.

The committee needs to meet and revise the policy.

