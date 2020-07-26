I wonder how many Mid-Nebraska residents are aware of the “Gem” we have in Grand Island. I’m speaking of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center Hospice Unit on north Broadwell.
The staff is excellent, both efficient and caring.
I want to take this opportunity to thank them for the wonderful care they gave Bill while he was a patient there.
Thank you so much.
June Urbanek
Grand Island
