Grateful for help after fall
Grateful for help after fall

On March 16, I was shopping in the Walmart north store. In leaving the store, I stumbled and fell very hard on the parking lot. My husband and two wonderful ladies, who appeared to come from “nowhere,” helped me. The ladies never seemed to mind that they had my blood on their hands as they gathered up my items and helped me get in our car.

Several hours later, my husband and I left the Grand Island Regional Medical Center Emergency room, where I had excellent care, with six stitches in my chin and a hair-line fracture in my jaw.

God bless those two women who helped, and I will try to do the same if ever I am needed.

Phyl Kostbahn

Grand Island

